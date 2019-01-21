

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police are on the hunt for a suspect after an armed robbery in the city’s downtown on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that at approximately 3 p.m. the suspect entered a convenience store on Owen Street and went behind the counter demanding money.

According to police, the man showed a weapon and made off with cash and cigarettes.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon tells CTV News that this is the second report of a robbery in recent days.

“We are looking at another last week in the Bell Farm Road area,” he says. “When you have occurrences like this, we look for similarities. Our officers that responded will work together to try to make that determination.”

The suspect is described as being a male, approximately 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a grey Raptors toque with a white logo. He had a black scarf covering his face, black pants, and black shoes with white soles. He may have had a large diamond earring in his left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.