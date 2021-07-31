Advertisement
Police find weapon after search in Barrie's north end
Police are conducting an evidence search on Melrose Avenue in Barrie, Ont. on Sat. July 31, 2021 (Luke Simard/CTV News Barrie)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have located a weapon in a neighbourhood in the north end of Barrie after a search Saturday morning.
According to Barrie Police, a firearm was found by a resident in their backyard on Steel Street.
An evidence search began Saturday morning for the weapon that police believed may have been discared somewhere on the following streets:
- Steel Street
- Melrose Avenue
- Strabane Avenue
- Rodney Street
- Cook Street
- Duckworth Street
According to police, the search is connected to an ongoing incident that took place shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. Barrie police say four people have been arrested.
Anyone living in the area is asked to check their properties before allowing children outside. Those with information are asked to contact 9-1-1 if the weapon is found and to not touch it.