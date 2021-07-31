BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have located a weapon in a neighbourhood in the north end of Barrie after a search Saturday morning.

According to Barrie Police, a firearm was found by a resident in their backyard on Steel Street.

An evidence search began Saturday morning for the weapon that police believed may have been discared somewhere on the following streets:

  • Steel Street
  • Melrose Avenue
  • Strabane Avenue
  • Rodney Street
  • Cook Street
  • Duckworth Street

According to police, the search is connected to an ongoing incident that took place shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. Barrie police say four people have been arrested.

Anyone living in the area is asked to check their properties before allowing children outside. Those with information are asked to contact 9-1-1 if the weapon is found and to not touch it.