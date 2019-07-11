Featured
Police charge third man with murder in shooting in East Gwillimbury
Investigators with York Regional Police investigate a homicide in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wed., March 27, 2019 (CTV News)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 3:10PM EDT
York Regional Police have charged a teenager with the second-degree murder of a man in East Gwillimbury.
Officers say they arrested the 19-year-old man on Wednesday.
He is the third suspect in their investigation.
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Perlmutter, of Sunderland was shot dead in a parking lot on March 27.
The three accused are expected in court next week.