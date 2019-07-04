Featured
Second arrest made in fatal shooting in East Gwillimbury
Investigators with York Regional Police investigate a homicide in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wed., March 27, 2019 (CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 5:36PM EDT
Police have arrested a second person in the shooting death of a man in East Gwillimbury earlier this year.
The body of 22-year-old Alex Perlmutter was found outside a church in Whitchurch-Stouffville on March 27th. Police determined he was shot at a location in East Gwillimbury.
Levi Alexander, 23, of Toronto, was arrested in May, and today, police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Lamar Cyrus.
He faces five charges, including second-degree murder.