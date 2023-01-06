Police and Coast Guard warn residents of ice-breaking in Midland next week

Provincial police and the Canadian Coast Guard warn residents and any ice users that ice-breaking operations will get underway next week in Midland.

The police are asking the community to be aware of ice-breaking activity in the waters of Georgian Bay starting Tuesday.

Police advise all ice surface users, including anglers, pedestrians, snowmobilers, and ATV operators, who may be on or near the approach to Midland Bay to be aware of the potential dangers and exercise "extreme caution."

"The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on it," the Canadian Coast Guard noted in a release Friday. "Unstable ice conditions remain long after the icebreaker has left the area."

There will also be two commercial grain ships attempting to dock at the commercial business wharf in Midland Bay from January 10 to 15.

The Canadian Coast Guard works with the United States Coast Guard to break up the ice on the Great Lakes and other waterways to make it safer for ships to travel through.

The date and resources for these ice-breaking operations may change due to weather or other factors.