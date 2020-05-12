BARRIE -- It may read May on the calendar, but winter-like conditions have returned with a vengeance.

Frigid conditions across the region set a new record for May 12.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport dropped to -3 C on Tuesday morning.

The last record in Barrie was set in 2005 when the temperature plummeted to -1.9 C.

The chilly temperatures this morning in Newmarket broke the last record set in 1990 when the mercury dropped to -1.4 C.

In Parry Sound, a record was set in 2009 with temperatures dipping to -2.8 C. That record was also shattered with today's frosty -2 C wake-up call.

The good news is that the cold weather is not going to stick around.

Daytimes highs should reach 11 C on Wednesday in Simcoe County and York Region. Parry Sound and Muskoka could see a high of 12 C.

As we approach the May long-weekend, temperatures are forecast to climb above seasonal to reach 20 C.

The normal temperature for this time of year is 18 C.

However, the warmer conditions are expected to bring rain.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers possible for Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day Monday.