Police are investigating two separate incidents of pickpocketing in the Kawartha Lakes area.

Earlier this month a woman reported she was approached by a man who asked if she had dropped some money. Ontario Provincial Police say a short time later she was approached by the same man again, accompanied by a woman, asking her if she could make change for a $50 bill.

The next morning the victim realized her credit card was missing and that money had been withdrawn from her bank account.

A few days later another woman reported being approached by two people on King Street in Omemee who approached her and asked if she had dropped money. Police say she stopped to check and later in the day noticed her credit cards were missing from her purse. As with the first case, money was withdrawn from her bank account.

The accused are described as a white woman and white man, both around 40 years old, both were well-dressed and had Eastern European accents.

Police are continuing to investigate and remind the public to be mindful of your surroundings and valuables.