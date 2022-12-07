Pet dies in massive Springwater house fire that displaced family of four

A family of four escaped their home with just the clothes on their backs after a fire broke out in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Springwater Township.

Fire officials say working smoke alarms alerted the family around 1 a.m. to the flames at their Old Second South home.

Crews arrived to find the fire and heavy smoke overwhelming the home.

Thirty firefighters worked through the night to battle the blaze.

"The fire was challenging as the roof of the residence was covered in solar panels creating continuous live electricity," said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.

No one was injured, but officials say one pet, the family cat, died.

The damage is estimated at $400,000.

"The cause of the fire was accidental in nature," a release from the township stated.

"This fire is another example of how working smoke alarms save lives when seconds count," concluded French.