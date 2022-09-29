Peel Street residents flee Barrie apartment fire

An apartment building on Peel Street in Barrie was evacuated after a basement fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Many occupants of the 14 units were forced to flee their apartments as fire alarms sounded in the building.

Barrie Fire Service has reported the fire started in the basement.

While they believe many tenants will be able to return to their homes today, the basement tenants will not be able to enter their units immediately.

Barrie firefighters also report they were able to revive a dog suffering from smoke inhalation.