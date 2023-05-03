Packages containing potentially lethal substance circulating in Ontario, OPP warns

Police are warning people about packages, containing a potentially lethal substance, that may have been sent to individuals at risk of self-harm (Supplied) Police are warning people about packages, containing a potentially lethal substance, that may have been sent to individuals at risk of self-harm (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver