Packages containing potentially lethal substance circulating in Ontario, OPP warns

The Ontario Provincial Police have issued a public safety warning about packages containing a potentially lethal substance being mailed across the province.

Police say the packages contain sodium nitrite, which was being sold online and distributed to individuals at risk of self-harm.

Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive commonly found in processed meats. Excessive amounts of this substance can reduce oxygen levels and could result in death.

OPP say the packages are labelled as coming from Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode or ICemac.

The ongoing investigation has found the packages may have been sent to more than a dozen communities across the province, as well as other parts of the world, police said in a release.

The OPP is asking everyone to be vigilant of online transactions and unexpected packages in the mail.

Anyone with information or who has received a package that may contain sodium nitrite is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

On Tuesday evening, Peel Regional Police charged Kenneth Law of Mississauga for the alleged online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite.

The 57-year-old is facing two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.