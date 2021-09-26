Over 400 calls for service to OPP during unsanctioned rally in Wasaga Beach

BARRIE, ONT. -

Ontario Provincial Police say it responded to over 400 calls in Wasaga Beach, Springwater, and Clearview over the weekend as hundreds of car enthusiasts converged on the area for an unsanctioned rally.

According to OPP, 439 calls for service were made between Friday and Sunday.

Police confirm that 70 vehicles were towed from the roadways. Of those, 33 were removed for safety infractions, 22 for stunt driving, and four for impaired driving.

Altogether, 383 offence notices were issued over three days.

Hundreds gathered in Wasaga Beach Saturday for an unsanctioned car rally. The H20I car rally brought large crowds, many from out of the area, to the popular beach town.

In anticipation of the event, OPP increased its presence in the city throughout the weekend.