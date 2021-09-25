OPP presence enhanced as unsanctioned car rally takes over Wasaga Beach streets

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians

An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies returned from Canada Saturday night following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver