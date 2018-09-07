The power struggle continues as the city of Orillia makes one last-ditch effort to revive a $41 million deal between the city’s power company and Hydro One.

The Ontario Energy Board blocked the sale, and the city’s appeal, in April saying it had concerns consumers wouldn’t see long-term discounts.

The mayor argued that just wasn’t the case.

Some residents are voicing their opinions on the matter, saying they want the power to remain as is.

Frank Kehoe has spent two years fighting to keep Orillia Power Distribution in the hands of its people.

“If it’s approved, which is highly unlikely, I will take it a step further. I will probably take it to the courts,” said former Orillia Power chairman Kehoe.

Kehoe says he believes if the deal is approved consumers will lose.

Mayor Steve Clarke claims that isn’t true.

“Make no mistake,” said the mayor,” Orillians will be paying more for electricity distribution under Orillia Power ownership than they will under Hydro One ownership.”

Kehoe says he wants a referendum on the deal. “You can have a mayor or members of existing council say whatever the hell they want, and there’s nobody there to question them.”

“All we’re talking about selling is the poles and wires. This only has to do with 20 to 25 percent of the whole bill, just the distribution,” explains the mayor.

Orillia Power plans to submit the application within the next seven to ten days.