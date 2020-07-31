Advertisement
Orillia man faces multiple charges after standoff with police
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 3:16PM EDT
BARRIE -- An Orillia man is facing multiple charges after an overnight standoff with police.
According to Provincial police, it started shortly after 10 p.m. when a man threatened a couple with a weapon at a West Ridge area home over a previous dispute, then fleeing the area before police arrived.
Police say officers were able to locate the man at his residence where he refused to turn himself in. He was eventually arrested at 7:30 a.m. without further incident.
Forty-year-old Eli Dolynchuk now faces multiple charges including
- Two counts of Assault with a Weapon, contrary to Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code
- Two counts of Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code
He was held for a bail hearing at a Barrie court today.