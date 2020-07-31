BARRIE -- An Orillia man is facing multiple charges after an overnight standoff with police.

According to Provincial police, it started shortly after 10 p.m. when a man threatened a couple with a weapon at a West Ridge area home over a previous dispute, then fleeing the area before police arrived.

Police say officers were able to locate the man at his residence where he refused to turn himself in. He was eventually arrested at 7:30 a.m. without further incident.

Forty-year-old Eli Dolynchuk now faces multiple charges including

Two counts of Assault with a Weapon, contrary to Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code

Two counts of Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

He was held for a bail hearing at a Barrie court today.