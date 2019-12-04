BARRIE -- Repairs to a gas line on Mississaga Street in Orillia are taking much longer than expected, affecting dozens of homes and businesses.

Enbridge crews were called on Tuesday around 11 a.m. to repair a steel main that construction crews working in the area struck.

Attempts to repair the leak with a simple patch were unsuccessful. Crews say they need to cut a section of the damaged pipe and weld it, something fire officials say will take a significant amount of time and resources.

A spokesperson for Enbridge Gas tells CTV News today that the repairs "are expected to be completed this afternoon, and relights are expected to begin later this afternoon."

Enbridge says residents should not try to relight their natural gas appliances themselves, but to let utility service reps take care of it. They "will go door-to-door once the gas is flowing to ensure that affected homeowner's natural gas appliances safely relight and are properly working."

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Enbridge updated the situation with a tweet stating it anticipates gas to be restored by 6:30 on Wednesday evening.

Repairs in @cityoforillia are well underway. #NatGas will be restored later today and we hope to begin relights to affected customers at 6:30 p.m. Extra resources have been called in to connect everyone as soon as possible. @OrilliaFire @Barrie360Alerts @891maxfm @CTVBarrieNews — Enbridge Gas (@enbridgegas) December 4, 2019

Enbridge says residents need to be home when the utility worker arrives. Every service representative will have proper ID badges.

Crews say there is no risk to the public, and the nearby Soldiers' Memorial Hospital has not been affected.

Mississaga Street between Dunlop and Wyandotte remains closed for crews to work.