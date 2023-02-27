Orillia councillors pass 2023 budget while lowering cost for taxpayers

Orillia councillors meet to formally ratify the 2023 budget on Mon. Feb. 27, 2023 (Dana Roberts/CTV News Barrie) Orillia councillors meet to formally ratify the 2023 budget on Mon. Feb. 27, 2023 (Dana Roberts/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver