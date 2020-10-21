ORILLIA, ONT. -- The City of Orillia is exploring the potential of its waterfront with lots of options on the table, like skate trails and a conservatory.

"It's probably our most valuable asset we have in our community," Mayor Steve Clarke said.

City councillors want to utilize the land along Lake Couchiching, forming a strong link with the downtown and local businesses.

"Having that beautiful character enhanced and continue from the waterfront right through the downtown is important," Clarke said.

While it's all just talk and ideas at this point, the mayor hopes to see significant movement in the coming years.

"We have more visitors coming to the city," Clarke said. "Certainly, that's a place where a lot of people gravitate to, so we need to make sure we get it right."