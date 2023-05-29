OPP seize loaded firearm and drugs while stopping vehicle for speeding

OPP seized a loaded firearm and various drugs while stopping a vehicle for speeding in Huntsville.

The incident occurred late Sunday evening on Highway 11.

After pulling over the vehicle for speeding, police located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun and baton inside.

After further investigation, police also seized various amounts of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and suspected fentanyl.

Four people were arrested, including three males from Brampton and one from Bradford.

All four were given various drug trafficking and possession of firearm charges.

Three of the accused were held for bail, and one was released on an undertaking.