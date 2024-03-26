OPP seeks witnesses to Highway 10 crash that killed two people

Provincial police are asking for the public's help with an investigation after two people died in a collision in the Town of Caledon.

Police say the two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Escarpment Sideroad around 8:30 p.m. on March 19 claimed the lives of an 85-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Amaranth.

A third individual was seriously injured in the crash, but is listed in stable condition.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.