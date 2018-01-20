Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed in Orillia last week.

 

On Thursday January 11th Orillia OPP were called to reports of a robbery at a Dollarama on Murphy Road in Orillia.

According to their investigation that evening a man and woman entered the store. The suspects then pushed a cashier out of the way and grabbed cash from the cash register. Police say they then fled on foot. 

 The first suspect is described as

  • Female
  • Caucasian
  • 5'3"-5'5" tall.
  • Early 20's in age.
  • Shoulder length brown hair.
  • Wearing black knee high "Hunter style boots"

The second suspect is described as

  • Male
  • African Decent
  • Approximately. 6' in height
  • 185 lbs. stocky build
  • Approximately 30 years old
  • Short hair
  • Wearing dark coloured clothing

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536