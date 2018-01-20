

Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed in Orillia last week.

On Thursday January 11th Orillia OPP were called to reports of a robbery at a Dollarama on Murphy Road in Orillia.

According to their investigation that evening a man and woman entered the store. The suspects then pushed a cashier out of the way and grabbed cash from the cash register. Police say they then fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as

Female

Caucasian

5'3"-5'5" tall.

Early 20's in age.

Shoulder length brown hair.

Wearing black knee high "Hunter style boots"

The second suspect is described as

Male

African Decent

Approximately. 6' in height

185 lbs. stocky build

Approximately 30 years old

Short hair

Wearing dark coloured clothing

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536