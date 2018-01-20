Featured
OPP searching for suspects in an Orillia business robbery

Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 8:14PM EST
Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed in Orillia last week.
On Thursday January 11th Orillia OPP were called to reports of a robbery at a Dollarama on Murphy Road in Orillia.
According to their investigation that evening a man and woman entered the store. The suspects then pushed a cashier out of the way and grabbed cash from the cash register. Police say they then fled on foot.
The first suspect is described as
- Female
- Caucasian
- 5'3"-5'5" tall.
- Early 20's in age.
- Shoulder length brown hair.
- Wearing black knee high "Hunter style boots"
The second suspect is described as
- Male
- African Decent
- Approximately. 6' in height
- 185 lbs. stocky build
- Approximately 30 years old
- Short hair
- Wearing dark coloured clothing
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536