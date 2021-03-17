BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police executed three search warrants in Orillia, Severn and Ramara as part of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

Officers allegedly seized cocaine, hashish, illicit cannabis, edibles, magic mushrooms, cash and stolen property from two residences and one storage unit.

Police arrested four people.

Two Severn residents and two Ramara residents face a slew of charges.

All of the accused will appear in court to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.