

CTV Barrie





The OPP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Douglas Ardis was last seen driving in the area of the 30th Sideroad in Shelburne on Wednesday, at around 9 a.m.

The 24 year old is described as being 5’8”, 195 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. Ardis may be wearing glasses, a dark blue baseball hat, a “Tough Duck” jacket, blue jeans and work boots.

Ardis last seen driving a silver 2017 Ford 150 with plate number AW25234.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.