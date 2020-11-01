BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are trying to track down a driver they say hit a man with his car in a fit of road rage and took off.

It happened Saturday at around 2 p.m. near Victoria Street West and Ontario Street in Alliston.

Police are not sure what sparked the dispute between the drivers but explain that when one of them got out of their vehicle, the other hit him with his car and drove off.

The vehicle with two men inside was last seen heading east on Victoria toward Paris Street.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black or dark blue Audi A4, possibly from the model years 2009-2015. The vehicle would have significant damage to its windshield. It’s also thought to have after-market rims, low profile tires and a loud exhaust.

The driver and his passenger are described only as being between 20 and 30-years-old.

Police say the man hit went to hospital on Sunday morning, was treated and released.

Investigators with Nottawasaga OPP want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the confrontation or seen the suspect vehicle. They would also people living or working in the area to check any surveillance footage they may have.