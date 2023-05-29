OPP officers narrowly escape collision in Tiny Township

Two OPP officers and cruisers narrowly escaped a collision in Tiny Township Sunday evening while en route to a call for service.

The officers were heading north on Simcoe County Road 6 and approaching the intersection of Concession 11 when a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed westbound nearly hit them.

Police say the suspect vehicle was airborne as it cleared the intersection in front of the cruisers, missing them both.

The officers located and stopped the driver nearby and conducted a dangerous driving investigation, which led to an impaired driving investigation.

A 32-year-old Tay Township man was criminally charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving and disobeying the stop sign.

In addition, the accused also faces a 90-day driver's license suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Over the weekend, officers conducted the RIDE program at nine random locations across North Simcoe, checking 202 vehicles to increase road safety.