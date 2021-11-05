OPP leading ground search through Angus for missing senior

BARRIE, ONT. -

Nottawasaga OPP are leading a ground search through Angus for a missing senior.

Jana Klikorka was reported missing by her family at 9 p.m. Thursday.

She was last seen on foot around 1:30 p.m. in Angus.

She's described as a 78-year-old white female, with a slim build and grey, short hair. She was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

On Friday morning, the OPP Emergency Response Team and the K-9 unit began searching the Angus area over concerns of the woman being out in the cold overnight.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to police.