OPP investigates arson after multiple dump trucks destroyed

Provincial police are investigating an arson that destroyed multiple dump trucks at a Caledon business.

Police say officers conducting speed enforcement noticed smoke in the area of Mayfield Road and Coleraine Drive around 3 a.m. Friday.

They say the officers went to investigate and found a dump truck engulfed in flames at a business on Coleraine Drive.

The blaze caused a series of explosions, police say, destroying seven dump trucks and damaging an eighth.

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services and the Fire Marshal's office are assisting with the investigation.

Police request anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Caledon OPP at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

There is no word on the cost of the damages.