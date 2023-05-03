OPP investigate potential shooting in Caledon Village

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an apparent shooting in Caledon Village Wednesday morning.

Caledon OPP says one person was found injured from what police believe was a gunshot at a home on Hayleyvale Road at about 3 a.m.

There are no further details right now, but investigators believe there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone with relevant dash camera or home surveillance footage from around the time of the alleged shooting to come forward.

Videos or photos can be submitted to police online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.