

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





The OPP honoured the memory of a constable who was killed in the line of duty with a bridge dedication in Orillia.

OPP Constable Willis Jacob died on Oct. 3, 1958, while patrolling Highway 11. He was just 34 years old.

A Gravenhurst driver lost control of his vehicle in the southbound lanes and slammed into a road sign before crossing the four-lane highway into the northbound lanes.

The man's vehicle didn't have lights on and missed two oncoming vehicles before crashing into PC Jacob's cruiser head-on.

Both men were killed instantly in the horrific collision.

The officer's wife was expecting the couple's first baby at the time.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said that while Jacob may have lost his life 61 years ago, his memory will live on. "With this bridge dedication, we recognize the service of this dedicated officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of protecting our families and loved ones."

Memorial signs are posted on both sides of Highway 11 and the Highway 12 overpass.

Since 2005, 61 provincial highway structures have been dedicated to the memory of fallen OPP officers.