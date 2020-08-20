BARRIE -- The search for a missing Owen Sound man moves into its second day.

Grey Bruce OPP is still looking for any sign of 27-year-old Joshua Thompson, who was last seen leaving his home on 4th Avenue East on Wednesday morning in a white Dodge minivan.

Police say the van was later found abandoned at the West Rocks Management Area in Georgian Bluffs on Concession 3.

The provincial police sent the OPP chopper into the sky to circle the area for clues while officers hit the ground, searching the popular hiking area riddled with deep crevices on Thursday.

Thompson is five-feet-ten-inches tall with a slim build. Police aren't sure what he was wearing when he left his home but said he could be wearing plaid pyjama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP.