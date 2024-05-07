Barrie city councillors spearhead efforts to utilize vacant land for housing

Barrie city councillors are working to address the pressing issue of vacant land with what Mayor Alex Nuttall has termed "desperately needed housing."

The federal and provincial governments have allocated over $30 million to tackle the housing crisis, bipartisanship the mayor considers crucial.

"When you think about the inputs into the housing crises, you have had a lot of immigration happening and not enough houses being built in order to keep up with that. It's going to take everyone working together to get it done," said Nuttall.

However, bad blood is brewing between those two levels of government.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced his government would withhold over $350 million in affordable housing funding from Ontario, saying the province failed to meet affordable housing targets, something the opposition, the New Democratic Party (NDP), pounced on Monday at Queens Park.

"Last week, I met with housing advocates in Peterborough and Barrie, and I heard how this government's refusal to spend federal housing money on housing is putting so many projects at risk," said NDP Leader Marit Stiles.

The federal government has decided to provide direct funding to municipalities by bypassing the provincial government.

Ottawa said it would effectively bypass the province and give the funding directly to local municipalities - the same entities Ontario would have given the money to anyway, according to the provincial housing minister.

"The big bad federal minister of housing is going to punish Ontario, you know how, by distributing the money the same way we have done it for the last 35 years," said Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra.

The political fireworks come as Barrie staff revise their timeline to implement an updated affordable housing strategy.

The City previously received over $6.4 million of the federal government's three-year $25.6 million investment, with the rest contingent on meeting certain metrics outlined in plans formed before that funding was promised.

City staff will present an implementation plan at the end of September, following a public meeting later this week, that factors in the recent provincial and federal funding.