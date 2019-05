Provincial police are continuing to investigate an alleged threat that was made against an after prom-party in Wasaga Beach on Friday evening.

Police say there were no incidents reported over the weekend.

They say the Wasaga Beach party held at a campground went off without any issues.

Investigators say they take these types of threats seriously and will continue to pursue the source, especially after the shooting death at a prom party earlier this month in Whitchurch-Stouffville.