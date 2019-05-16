

CTV Barrie





Kawartha Lakes OPP removed two accused impaired drivers from the roads on Wednesday night.

Police say that at about 8:40 p.m. a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with drunk driving along Kawartha Lakes Road 36.

Just over two hours later, police say they stopped a vehicle in the area of Lifford Road when the driver accelerated and fled the scene. Officers later spotted the same vehicle in the ditch near Golf Course Road.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and charged with several offences, including flight from police and impaired driving.