OPP charge Toronto driver for impairment in Wasaga Beach

BARRIE, ONT. -

One man is facing impaired driving charges after encountering police in Wasaga Beach on Saturday.

According to OPP, a traffic stop was conducted around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Stonebridge Boulevard in Wasaga Beach. Following a drinking and driving investigation, a 47-year-old Toronto man was removed from the roadways.

Police say the man has been charged with multiple impairment offences. His vehicle has been impounded for one week, and his licence has been suspended for 90 days.

The man was released from police custody and is expected to appear in court in Collingwood on Oct. 19.