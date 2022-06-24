OPP and Coast Guard search for missing man in Tiny Township

An extensive ground, air and water search is underway in Tiny Township for a missing man.

Police say David Hilworth, of British Columbia, is camping with his family at Awenda Provincial Park and had taken his dog for a walk Friday morning.

They say campers found the dog, but there was no sign of Hilworth.

The Coast Guard and the OPP emergency response team are involved in the search for the 66-year-old man who hasn't been seen since around 8:30 a.m.

The OPP K9 unit is also helping search in the Awenda Provincial Park Bluff Trail area, and the OPP helicopter is in the sky looking for clues.

Police say Hilworth is six feet one inch tall and 180 pounds. He is wearing grey and white checkered shorts, a Green Bay Packers ball cap, black crocs and reading glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Hilworth is urged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.