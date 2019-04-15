Featured
Ontario's court challenge against federal carbon law gets underway
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Montreal on Thursday, December 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 12:06PM EDT
A lawyer for the Ontario government has begun laying out why a federal law that puts a price on carbon is unconstitutional.
The province calls the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act an illegal tax grab.
The livestreamed case is being heard before a five-judge panel of Ontario's court of Appeal.
The lawyer says Ottawa is putting a burden on everyday people who have to drive to work or heat their homes.
The federal climate-change law applies in provinces without carbon pricing of their own that meets national standards.
The lawyer says Ontario is fighting climate change on its own terms.