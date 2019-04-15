

The Canadian Press





A lawyer for the Ontario government has begun laying out why a federal law that puts a price on carbon is unconstitutional.

The province calls the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act an illegal tax grab.

The livestreamed case is being heard before a five-judge panel of Ontario's court of Appeal.

The lawyer says Ottawa is putting a burden on everyday people who have to drive to work or heat their homes.

The federal climate-change law applies in provinces without carbon pricing of their own that meets national standards.

The lawyer says Ontario is fighting climate change on its own terms.