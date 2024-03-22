Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions

The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.

"Our government is making record investments to ensure that everyone that wants to have a primary care provider can connect to one," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

The record $90 million investment will add over 400 new primary care providers and 78 new and expanded interprofessional primary care teams across the province.

According to the Ministry of Health, Ontario invests more than $1 billion annually in healthcare, with 90 per cent of residents having access to a regular healthcare provider.

With this new system, these initiatives will connect up to 98 per cent of Ontarians to primary care within the next several years.

The province will provide access to primary healthcare providers in each region by offering the following services:

Barrie

Giving residents access to Indigenous primary care services through a mobile clinic.

Innisfil

Connecting those without a primary care provider can access a nurse practitioner-led clinic.

Huntsville

Providing primary care and mental health services to the residents.

Orillia and North Simcoe, Couchiching

Establishing a satellite clinic that will serve vulnerable people.

Collingwood

Create a clinic that will connect patients to primary care, including those needing mental health and addiction support.

Saugeen

Offering a new Indigenous primary care team.

Owen Sound

Creating a new Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic.

Bruce peninsula

Connecting patients to primary care and allied health services via a mobile clinic.

York Region

Holding a clinic to provide primary care and social services to those experiencing homelessness.

The teams were expanded as a result of a province-wide proposal call last year.

"Our government is making record investments to ensure that the residents in Barrie and Innisfil that want to have a primary care provider can connect to one," said Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie and Innisfil. The government is investing $2,842,641 to connect more people to care teams across Simcoe County alone.

"By the end of this project, communities will be able to maintain good health by providing faster diagnosis, treatment, and consistent support, reducing the burden on emergency departments and walk-in clinics." the Ministry of Health stated in a release.