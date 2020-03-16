BARRIE -- Casinos across the province are closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a statement on Sunday it expects every casino in Ontario to be closed within 24 hours.

Casinos join the long, ever-growing list of facilities to close in recent days.

Public health officials have been advising the immediate suspension of large events and gatherings.

Ontario saw its largest single-day jump of COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday with 42 new cases.

Today, the province reported another 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing Ontario's total to 177.

The new cases are in Hamilton, Ottawa and Sudbury, with the majority in the Greater Toronto Area.

