BARRIE -- Health officials have confirmed Simcoe County's first case of COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says a man in his 40s tested positive for the virus after returning to Barrie from a recent trip to Germany and Spain.

Health officials say he was tested on Monday at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

"The individual developed symptoms after returning from his travels," explained Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health, SMDHU, during a press conference on Thursday. "We were informed in the early hours of the day today about the positive test result."

Dr. Gardner say the man is now recovering in self-isolation at home and that there is no "evidence of transmission in our communities."

According to Gardener, the infected individual will remain in quarantine until he produces two negative tests for the virus. The first of which will be taken once he recovers fully from his symptoms.

RVH officials insist their team was prepared. "Our frontline staff took all necessary precautions and strictly followed all infection prevention and control protocols in order to care for the patient effectively, while keeping themselves and others safe," stated RVH President and CEO Janice Skot. "I want to assure our region that RVH is very safe for patients and visitors. Our health centre remains open, and clinics and procedures continue to operate as normal."

Dr. Gardner admitted that while the pandemic is a quickly changing situation globally, officials are monitoring it closely.

"This is certainly dynamic. It's unfolding before our eyes." Dr. Gardner added that the message isn't to fear-monger. "We want to inform people - not to alarm them. Take a measured approach. Look at your home environment and be sure you have what you need for possible isolation."

Officials maintain that proper handwashing is the best defence against any virus, including COVID-19. "The greatest vulnerability is being in the immediate vicinity of someone that is coughing," Dr. Gardner explained.

He went on to advise people not to panic, but to "start thinking about crowds," reiterating that, "We don't have evidence of it [COVID-19] circulating in the community at this time."

Health officials advise anyone showing symptoms of the virus to contact a medical professional and go into self-isolation to avoid spreading it.

Symptoms are similar to other viruses, but the most common include a dry cough, fever and tiredness.

Eighty per cent of those who develop symptoms recover without needing special treatment, according to the World Health Organization's website.

The most vulnerable are the elderly, young children, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

The health unit plans to begin assembling assessment centres to help with public testing in Simcoe County, but it first requires provincial authorization.

“We’re ready to begin opening our assessment centre when the time is right and when the provincial government gives us the green light," says RVH President and CEO Janice Skot.