BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in the region.

A Bradford woman in her 40's was tested for the virus on Friday, March 13 at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket. She has since been released and is self-isolating and recovering at home.

Officials say her case is travel related.

Meanwhile, a man in his 70's from outside the province is currently being treated at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Officials say RVH has tracked the patient's movement throughout the health centre and has notified those who may have been exposed to the virus.

According to officials, the man was in close contact with another patient at RVH who died on March 11. It's currently being investigated by the health unit.

The health unit says the man stayed at the Hampton Inn from March 5 until March 11. They advise anyone working or staying at the Inn during that time to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.