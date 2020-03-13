BARRIE -- Ontario's total COVID-19 cases surged Friday to 79 as the province's top health official recommended the immediate suspension of large public gatherings and most major universities cancelled in-person classes.

The province reported 19 new cases, including a man in his 80s who is hospitalized. All of the other people -- in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Ottawa, Niagara, and Waterloo -- are in self-isolation.

On Thursday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner announced Simcoe County's first confirmed case.

A Barrie man in his 40s who recently travelled to Germany and Spain tested positive for the virus at Royal Victoria Hospital.

Dr. Gardner says the Barrie man is in self-isolation at home. "We are investigating the situation more thoroughly, looking at potential contacts that he may have had in the community."

According to the health unit, the man returned to the city from his trip last week and showed no symptoms until Monday evening.

"The patient was accompanied by a family member, and they too met the case definition. They are under investigation by the public health unit," says RVH President and CEO Janice Skot.

Hospital staff say about 30 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Barrie, with only this one testing positive.

Plans are in the works for multiple assessment centres to open across the city once the province gives the green light.

The province, under the advisement of Ontario's chief medical officer of health, ordered all publicly-funded schools to close for two weeks following March Break.

Meanwhile, Georgian College has cancelled all in-person classes. Online courses will continue, along with all co-ops and placements.

Lakehead University in Orillia has also cancelled classes.

Some of Ontario's largest universities have also cancelled in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns. The University of Toronto, York University, Western University, Carleton University, Ryerson University and McMaster University are among the post-secondary institutions to announce such closures.

Schools are moving classes online, and many have cancelled all discretionary events.

With files from The Canadian Press