Ontario breaks ground on long-term care home in Huntsville
Construction is underway at a long-term care home redevelopment in Muskoka that will provide 160 residents will a place to call home.
On Tuesday, the province celebrated breaking ground at the new Fairvern site on Centre Street in Huntsville.
"I'm thrilled for the communities of Muskoka that will directly benefit from the redevelopment and expansion of Fairvern. This project is a reflection of our government's commitment to ensuring the residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka have access to the health care services and facilities they deserve," stated Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith.
The home will provide 84 new and 76 upgraded beds and feature design improvements, including larger resident common areas, air conditioning, activity areas, and lounges.
In 2021, District Council passed a resolution to redevelop the Fairvern nursing home on Centre Street to meet the rising demand for a larger resident home.
The development is part of the Ontario government's $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds.
"By putting dignity and community at the centre of our approach to this project, we're building not just a care facility but a caring home for 160 local residents. I thank the Ontario government for this major investment in a compassionate Muskoka," noted the District of Muskoka Chair Jeff Lehman.
The new Huntsville long-term care home is expected to welcome its first residents in the fall of 2025.
