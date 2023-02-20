Ont. table tennis coach confirmed dead amid allegations of sexually assaulting young girl

The table tennis coach from Newmarket facing allegations of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Newmarket has died.

CTV News confirmed on Monday that 38-year-old JianFei Sun is dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

On Thursday afternoon, however, Durham Regional Police reported a man's body had been recovered from Lake Scugog near Pier and Centre streets.

Durham police said it does not release the identity or names of victims in these types of investigations.

No foul play is suspected in Sun's death.

Sun was arrested and charged by York Regional Police a week ago after allegations he sexually assaulted a student on several occasions while providing private lessons at his Newmarket house.

His website states he was a national-level table tennis player.

He played at several local clubs, including a Markham club, that confirmed to CTV News that Sun was not one of its coaches.

Sun had been scheduled to appear in court in early March to answer to three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference under 16, and invitation to sexual touching.

Despite his death, York Regional Police believe there could be more victims and encourage them to come forward and speak with investigators.

The allegations against Sun were never proven in court.