Ont. coach accused of sexually assaulting girl, 13, several times is out on bail

A table tennis coach accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl is out on bail.

Police in York Region arrested Jian Fei Sun on Saturday after allegations he sexually assaulted a student on several occasions during private lessons offered at his home.

He was granted bail and released from custody the following day.

Police say Sun, 38, runs a club called the JF Table Tennis Club out of his Newmarket residence.

They say the alleged assaults happened in the fall and continued into the new year.

Sun is a provincial and national-level table tennis player.

His website lists the address of a Markham My Table Tennis Club which in an email to CTV News, stated, "JianFei Sun is not our coach and is not working with us. He operates his own club called JF Table Tennis Club at his private residence."

It goes on to add, "He has previously dropped in to rent tables as a customer as other members of the public did. My Table Tennis Club takes sexual harassment and assault accusations very seriously, and we will no longer welcome him as a customer at this time."

Police believe there could be more victims and urge them and any witnesses to come forward.

"Any type of contact that could be for a sexual purpose that is unwanted, so if something has made someone uncomfortable, we would encourage you to reach out and have a conversation. All of our investigators, our Special Victims Unit, are very specially highly trained to take these reports and to listen to the situation that has happened," said York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle.

"There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," York Regional Police stated.

Police charged Sun with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference under 16, and invitation to sexual touching.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 7 in a Newmarket courthouse.

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides