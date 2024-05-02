Barrie celebrates National Youth Week

Barrie is celebrating National Youth Week with a number of recreation and cultural opportunities for youth in Barrie.

National Youth Week started Wednesday and runs until National Child and Youth Mental Health Day on May 7.

"Whether it is recreation, drama, sport, dance, civic engagement, art, volunteerism or leadership, young people are involved in meaningful activities every day. National Youth Week is a time to honour their positive contributions to the community," said Kate Ellis, manager of Recreation and Culture Programs and Special Events.

"During this week and throughout the entire year, the city aims to provide quality recreation and culture programs and spaces that support our youth,” Ellis said.

Barrie youth are invited to participate in a variety of activities including:

Youth Takeover Night

Free Youth Centre Drop-ins

$1 after school gym drop-ins

Wellness Fair

Outside of National Youth Week, the city hosts events and programs at the youth centre at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, and at the Lampman Lane Community Centre on an ongoing basis.

They offer youth aged eleven to seventeen in Barrie opportunities for creative development, exploration, personal growth and play.