Rainbow Club to host Collingwood's Pride festival in July

The Rainbow Club of South Georgian Bay is proud to officially announce the return of the Collingwood Pride Festival.

Collingwood Pride's July festival will be a celebration for everyone, including our local and visiting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, or questioning individuals, (2SLGBTQ+) and our collective friends, families and allies.

"It will be a celebration of our community's diversity, vibrancy, and strength," said Collingwood Pride executive director Dr. John Miller.

This year's festival will include:

A two-day outdoor festival featuring mainstage performances by Kimmy, Couture, Jada Shada Hudson, Makayla Couture, Katinka Kature, Baby Bel Bel, Destiny Doll and Gender Slay Quoi.

The outdoor Festival site will be fully licensed.

The Collingwood Pride variety show features local drag queens, kings, spoken word poets, and more.

Official Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Collingwood Public Library on July 12.

Downtown Collingwood Pride Parade on July 13

Downtown decor and celebrations from participating businesses July 11 to 14th

The event will also include the Collingwood Pride Family Zone, food truck vendors, the Rainbow Run and Get Active Pride workout events.

"After the huge success of last year, excitement is brewing and I know that we are going to see that this year's Pride Festival will be one of Ontario's premier events, something that I and the community of Collingwood will be very proud of," said Miller.

Founded in 2017, the Rainbow Club is a grassroots community-based organization serving the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer or questioning individuals and all our collective friends, families and allies (LGBTQ+) across the South Georgian Bay Region.

The Rainbow Club of South Georgian Bay acknowledges its growing number of sponsors and volunteers, whose support will ensure Collingwood Pride's success and impact.