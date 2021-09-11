One person suffers life-threatening injuries in Alliston collision

File File

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Don't focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver