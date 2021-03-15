BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died in a plane crash on Lake Simcoe near Lagoon City on Monday afternoon, an official with Ramara Fire confirms.

Emergency crews launched an airboat from Simcoe Road 47.

Ramara Fire Deputy Fire Chief Rob McCarthy tells CTV News a plane or ultralight was found about a mile and a half offshore.

No other injuries are known at this time. Early reports are there may have been two occupants in the plane.

Ontario provincial police are investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.