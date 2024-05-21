Driver accused of being impaired faces slew of charges after crashing into ditch

A man from Dufferin County accused of driving impaired faces several charges for allegedly leaving the scene of a collision after a vehicle was found in a ditch in East Garafraxa.

Provincial police say officers were called to the area of County Road 23 and Caledon-East Garafraxa Townline on Sunday night and located the suspect on a neighbouring property.

He was arrested and charged with failing or refusing to comply with demand, careless driving, failing to remain, failing to report an accident, and driving while under the influence.

Along with the charges, the accused, from Orangeville, was handed a driver's licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Provincial police urge motorists to plan ahead if alcohol or drugs will be consumed.

"Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second, you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you," the OPP stated.