Barrie GO train service impacted by track work: Here's when and for how long

Riders hoping to take the GO train south out of Barrie over the weekend will have to catch the bus instead, with rail service temporarily suspended.

Trains will not run on Saturday or Sunday between the Allandale Waterfront GO and Union stations due to construction, including crossing rehabilitation and general maintenance.

While the tracks are out of commission, GO buses will take over, running between the Highway 407 and Allandale Waterfront bus stations.

"Customers intending to travel to Union Station are encouraged to use the TTC at Highway 407 Bus Terminal or Downsview Park GO," GO Transit noted.

The construction will also impact trains on Mon., May 27, and Tues., May 28. Commuters taking the trains can expect delays and schedule modifications and are encouraged to check the schedule prior to boarding.

Metrolinx noted that regular service would resume on Wed., May 29.