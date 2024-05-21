BARRIE
Barrie

    • E-bike crash sends man to hospital with serious injuries

    Simcoe County Paramedic Services (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Simcoe County Paramedic Services (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
    Provincial police are investigating what caused an e-bike to crash over the long weekend, seriously injuring the operator.

    Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment arrived at a property on Concession 19 East in Tiny Township Saturday evening to find bystanders attempting life-saving measures on the rider.

    Police say the 67-year-old man was riding the e-bike on private property at a family gathering when he "fell off."

    "Due to the severity of the injuries suffered, the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene to investigate," OPP noted in a release.

    They confirmed there were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

    The rider was taken to a local hospital.

    His condition has not been released.

